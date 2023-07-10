Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGM. Sidoti raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of AGM opened at $139.69 on Monday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.43 and a fifty-two week high of $153.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.60. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $84.41 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 31.81%.
About Federal Agricultural Mortgage
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.
