Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGM. Sidoti raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total transaction of $72,462.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,555.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, SVP Brian M. Brinch sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total transaction of $159,461.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total value of $72,462.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,555.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,214 shares of company stock valued at $473,815. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGM opened at $139.69 on Monday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.43 and a fifty-two week high of $153.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.60. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $84.41 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.