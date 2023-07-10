Ridgewood Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 40.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.4% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NYSE HP opened at $36.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.12. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.67.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $769.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

