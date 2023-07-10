Ridgewood Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,387 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,325,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,610,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,544,000 after purchasing an additional 916,427 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $50.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.29. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $52.97.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

