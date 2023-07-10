Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives $78.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 32.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Robert Half International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Robert Half International by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Robert Half International by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of RHI stock opened at $77.53 on Friday. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $89.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Free Report

Robert Half International Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting service in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.