Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Acquires 133 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $460,859.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.59 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

