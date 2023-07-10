Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Acquires 192 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Oracle by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,012,544 shares of company stock valued at $683,088,896. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

ORCL opened at $114.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.36 and a 200 day moving average of $95.62. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The stock has a market cap of $311.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. Oracle’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

