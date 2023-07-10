Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Acquires 84 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,777,000 after buying an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,106,000 after buying an additional 43,430 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,261,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,143,000 after buying an additional 125,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,780,000 after buying an additional 48,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,969,000 after buying an additional 610,606 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $132.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.26. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.98%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

