Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Acquires Shares of 2,851 Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Avient by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,502,000 after purchasing an additional 583,179 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,146,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,981,000 after buying an additional 212,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,739,000 after buying an additional 142,503 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 5.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,938,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,060,000 after buying an additional 147,075 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,031,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,589,000 after buying an additional 27,574 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $40.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.22. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Avient Cuts Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Avient had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.12%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

