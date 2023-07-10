Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Boosts Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 856,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,904,000 after purchasing an additional 119,140 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WTRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $39.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $52.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

