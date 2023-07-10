Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Boosts Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,240,000 after acquiring an additional 736,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,499,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,570,000 after buying an additional 498,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,166,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,383,000 after buying an additional 92,153 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,835,000 after buying an additional 826,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,662,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,834,000 after buying an additional 271,794 shares in the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $210,652.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,056.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,859,552. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $39.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $51.69.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.33%.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

