Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Buys 100 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 25,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 40.7% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $132.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.18. The company has a market cap of $119.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

