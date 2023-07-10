Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Buys 181 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,839,000 after acquiring an additional 59,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 3.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 263,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $287.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $357.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.51 and a 200 day moving average of $292.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.86.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

