Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Cuts Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV decreased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Compass Minerals International worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,418,000 after acquiring an additional 47,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,597 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 914,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,162,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. CL King lowered their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $33.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $47.68.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.99). Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $411.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.86%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Featured Stories

