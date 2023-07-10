Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,830 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 2.3% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 154,749 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,298 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $203,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 68.0% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 11,147 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $115.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.06. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.