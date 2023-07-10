Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Grows Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV owned about 0.07% of Sonoco Products worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after buying an additional 972,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,429,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,618,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,633,000 after buying an additional 362,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,533,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,081,000 after buying an additional 361,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SON. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 0.4 %

SON opened at $57.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $53.78 and a 12 month high of $65.96.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 6.93%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

About Sonoco Products

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Featured Stories

