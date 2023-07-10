Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $12.07 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.9% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 45,990 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 11,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCD opened at $292.10 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.10. The company has a market capitalization of $213.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.71 and its 200-day moving average is $279.05.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.79.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

