Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $6.54 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up 1.6% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Cummins by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $245.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.60 and a twelve month high of $261.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.34 and a 200-day moving average of $236.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

