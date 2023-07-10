Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Increases Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $97.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

