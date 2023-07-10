Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Increases Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.47.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $116.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.84. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $119.91.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

