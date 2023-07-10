Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 2.1% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $561,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. SVB Securities boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.90.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $452.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $441.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.82. The firm has a market cap of $429.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $469.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

