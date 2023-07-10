Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Lowers Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lessened its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 950 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in F5 were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,964 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 26,626 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $143.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.13.

Insider Activity at F5

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $290,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,591,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $290,532.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,591,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $25,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,712 shares of company stock worth $1,920,937 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.