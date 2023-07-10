Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies
In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE LOW opened at $221.94 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $226.95. The stock has a market cap of $130.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.07.
Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.
About Lowe’s Companies
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lowe’s Companies
- Commercial Metals Winning Infrastructure and Datacenter Customers
- Biogen Shares Fall After FDA Approval Of Alzheimer’s Drug Leqembi
- Shell’s Production Outlook: Not as Bad as Expected?
- Tyson Foods Becomes a Value Play, Cyclical Bull Run Coming
- Enphase Energy is Still Converting Solar Energy into Profits
Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.