Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

NYSE LOW opened at $221.94 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $226.95. The stock has a market cap of $130.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

