Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV owned approximately 0.09% of Enova International worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enova International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 770,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,545,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enova International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,067,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enova International by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 186,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 95,021 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Enova International by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 92,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 31,319 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Enova International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enova International

In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 5,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $251,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,982,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enova International Trading Up 0.5 %

ENVA stock opened at $52.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 16.63, a quick ratio of 16.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Enova International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $55.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average is $46.07.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. Enova International had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $483.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENVA shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Enova International from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enova International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

