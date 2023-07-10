Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 2,138 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV decreased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Copart by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Copart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Copart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Copart by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 0.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,773,832 shares in the company, valued at $157,995,216.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 933,100 shares of company stock valued at $82,877,409. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $88.11 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.14.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

