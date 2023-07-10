Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 2,477 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lessened its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises approximately 4.6% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Progressive were worth $18,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $6,195,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 375.8% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $131.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.48. The company has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.09, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $109.42 and a 1 year high of $149.87.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,761.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,930 shares of company stock worth $3,520,185 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.80.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

