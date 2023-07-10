Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 307 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Amgen by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Amgen by 12.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Amgen by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $218.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.25 and a 200 day moving average of $239.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.76.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

