Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 431 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,732,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.5 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $290.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $744.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $298.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on META shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $276.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,488,930 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

