Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 431 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 149,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,429 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 5,638 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 63,947 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $290.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $744.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $298.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.28 and its 200-day moving average is $206.50.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,488,930 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $276.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

