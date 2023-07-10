Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 4,706 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV reduced its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV owned 0.06% of Compass Minerals International worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 120.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 10.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

NYSE:CMP opened at $33.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.77. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $47.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.99). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $411.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -61.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMP. CL King decreased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

