Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 86 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for about 1.8% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $191.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.46.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

