Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 86 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Chubb comprises approximately 1.8% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Chubb by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,429,251,000 after buying an additional 1,593,764 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,772,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,711,781,000 after buying an additional 55,990 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,786,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,497,000 after buying an additional 65,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.

Chubb Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $191.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.63. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

