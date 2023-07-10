Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Trims Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lessened its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $19.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.42. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.00, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.29.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 690.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nordstrom news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $487,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,202.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

