Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $218.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.73. The company has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.76.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.