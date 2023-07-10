Royal Bank of Canada Boosts CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $95.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.92.

Shares of CSGP opened at $86.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.10. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $57.54 and a twelve month high of $92.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.36, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,934,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $129,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,976.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

