Royal Bank of Canada Trims Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Target Price to C$57.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Aritzia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Aritzia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut shares of Aritzia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$47.29.

Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$34.83 on Friday. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$32.45 and a 1-year high of C$55.56. The company has a market cap of C$3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.33.

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.08. Aritzia had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of C$637.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$574.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.500612 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

