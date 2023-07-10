Royal Bank of Canada Trims Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Target Price to C$57.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Aritzia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Aritzia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut shares of Aritzia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$47.29.
Aritzia Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$34.83 on Friday. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$32.45 and a 1-year high of C$55.56. The company has a market cap of C$3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.33.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
