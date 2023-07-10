Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RUTH. Stephens cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Performance

RUTH stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $18.46. The company has a market cap of $690.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Trading of Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 26.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

