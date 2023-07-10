RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on RXO from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

RXO stock opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. RXO has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that RXO will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in RXO by 171.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 444,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 280,207 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of RXO by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of RXO by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 84,692 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RXO by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 334,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RXO by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,899,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,585,000 after purchasing an additional 397,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

