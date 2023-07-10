Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Seanergy Maritime from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Seanergy Maritime Price Performance

SHIP opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75.

Seanergy Maritime Dividend Announcement

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 million. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHIP. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 34.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 58,579 shares in the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

