SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 69.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,740 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $88.64 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.15 and its 200-day moving average is $96.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

