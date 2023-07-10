Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CMO Sells $14,541.30 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) CMO Andrew Warden sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $14,541.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,130.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Semrush Stock Performance

Semrush stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.79.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Semrush had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $70.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semrush during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Semrush by 574.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 18,588 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semrush during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Semrush during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semrush during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

SEMR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Semrush from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

