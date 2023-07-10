Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,076 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,305 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter worth $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $549,346,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $262,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,525.14.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $59.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $207.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.33. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

