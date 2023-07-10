Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 238 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Booking by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,688,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in Booking by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,759.80.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 609 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 609 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $1,447,583.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,604 shares in the company, valued at $41,069,259.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,984 shares of company stock worth $10,492,001. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $2,636.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,645.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2,510.43. The stock has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,786.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

