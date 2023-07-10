Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 29,189 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 213.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,189 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 103.8% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 104.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 318,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,216,000 after buying an additional 163,140 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 143.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 182,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,866,000 after buying an additional 107,525 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 96.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 102.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

MNST opened at $55.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.36. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,055.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,515,055.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

