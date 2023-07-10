Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Linde Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.13.

LIN stock opened at $364.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $383.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

