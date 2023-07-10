Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,831 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Target Stock Down 0.6 %

TGT opened at $130.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $125.08 and a 12 month high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

