Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 4,935 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PEP opened at $183.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $252.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

