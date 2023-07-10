Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 76 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $435.48 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $447.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

