Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 47,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $8,197,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $650,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $95.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHRW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.