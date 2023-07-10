Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $91.61 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $100.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2641 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

