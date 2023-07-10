Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $280.14 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $283.80. The company has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.23.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

